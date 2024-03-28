Tallinn upgrades checkpoint with Rapiscan scanners

The security checkpoint at Tallinn Airport has been upgraded with new scanners from Rapiscan Systems. Passengers no longer have to take liquids and large technical devices out of their hand luggage when passing through the checkpoint.

The restrictions on liquids carried in hand luggage also changed. Prior to the upgrade, all liquids had to be packed in containers of a maximum of 100ml and a passenger could have a total of 1 liter of liquids, which had to be packed in a resealable plastic bag. Now, liquids in containers of up to 2 liters can be taken in hand luggage. This means that all larger shampoos, sun creams and tubes of toothpaste can be placed in hand luggage, as well as soft drinks and food in liquid form.

The same liquid volume restrictions do not yet apply at all airports, so passengers should check the rules at the destination airport for their return flight as well as any connecting airports used.