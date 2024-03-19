Thruvision’s employee screening system completes test and evaluation at San Diego International

Thruvision has announced that its WalkTHRU system has completed operational test and evaluation by the National Safe Skies Alliance (Safe Skies) at San Diego International Airport.

The technology has been designed to help US airports meet the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Aviation Worker Screening National Amendment. The system is mobile and can be used either as a standalone security system or to supplement existing equipment that airports may already be using.

The Safe Skies Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) program is a collaborative effort between US commercial-service airports, TSA, the Federal Aviation Administration, Airports Council International-North America, the American Association of Airport Executives and the Airport Consultants Council. Safe Skies created the ASSIST program to fulfill its core purpose of helping airport operators meet their security responsibilities using a transparent process for identifying, selecting and executing projects that are designed to create a more efficient and effective airport security system.

