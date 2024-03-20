Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport receives Skytrax 5-Star award

Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) has been awarded a 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating from Skytrax.

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A

Opened in January 2023, the US$2.7bn, 92,900m2 Terminal A at EWR caters to 15 million customers a year. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, public art features, locally inspired restaurants and small businesses from the surrounding area.

Following the three-day Skytrax audit, Terminal A was recognized for its user-friendly wayfinding and dynamic TSA signage providing queue wait times, seating with charging options, security screening enabling liquids and electronics to stay in carry-on bags, and selection of local food and retail outlets. Furthermore, there is digital signage such as the Digital Journey of Surprises at key touchpoints throughout the terminal, showcasing the spirit of New Jersey’s people and landmarks. The terminal also features a digital welcome banner that highlights local art, notable New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees and must-see venues across the state, creating a sense of place for travelers. A striking Forest of Firsts, comprised of eight towering LED pillars honoring the state’s innovative spirit, further enhances the overall passenger experience in Terminal A.

Skytrax 5-Star rating

This award is the world’s highest rating for customer experience within an airport terminal. The 5-Star Airport Terminal rating is intended to recognize airport terminals that provide exceptional standards of facilities and service to customers across all front-line areas of the airport environment. To achieve this rating, the staff service and product standards must meet or set global best practices for the items under evaluation.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 5-Star airport terminal. This 5-Star rating places Newark Terminal A in a very exclusive club – one of only three 5-Star airport facilities in North America,” explained Michael Kunz, CEO of Munich Airport NJ, the operator of Newark Terminal A. “I would like to express my sincere thanks for the tireless support of our MANJ family, and the thousands of dedicated team members who strive each day to make Newark Terminal A a very special place to travel through.”

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport International (MAI), said, “I am very proud of this prestigious award, which confirms the remarkable performance of our US subsidiary in close cooperation with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). This makes the Munich Airport Group the first airport operator to run two 5-Star terminal buildings on two continents.”

“Being awarded Skytrax 5-Star is the biggest honor for any airport or terminal,” said Dr Lutz Weisser, managing director of Munich Airport International. “We have seen Terminal A through its early construction phase and opening, and celebrated the one-year anniversary of operations just recently. This award is the reward for the outstanding work of our US team and all our partners – the PANYNJ, the airlines, our concessionaires and everybody else who contributed to this great achievement. It is such a pleasure to see Terminal A blossom to its full extent.”

In addition to the 5-Star rating, Terminal A has received other awards, including the UNESCO Prix Versailles Award, LEED Gold Certification and the American Society of Civil Engineers 2023 Project of the Year.

The 2024 Skytrax Airport Star Rating and World Airport Awards live ceremony will take place at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, in the exhibition hall after the conference on April 17, 2024. Click here to find out more.