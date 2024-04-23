TSA Innovation Task Force accepts GreyScan’s inorganic trace detector for demonstration planning

Australia’s GreyScan Detection has announced that its ETD-100 Inorganic Explosives Trace Detector (ETD) solution has been accepted by the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Innovation Task Force for demonstration planning.

This achievement follows GreyScan’s submission to the TSA’s Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement Broad Agency Announcement. Panels comprising subject matter experts and leaders from various TSA offices conducted an evaluation of all submissions.

Suitable for both mobile and stationary applications, the ETD-100 has been designed to identify explosive compositions containing inorganic materials, supplementing traditional explosive trace detectors. It adds to the detection capabilities against homemade explosives, which often use salt-based materials such as nitrates, chlorates and perchlorates.

In related news, US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) administrator David Pekoske and other TSA leaders recently met with innovation partners to explore ways that TSA can make the most of commercial technology to get advanced solutions in the hands of employees faster. Click here to read the full story.