Aeroporti Di Roma and Too Good To Go partner to reduce food waste

Aeroporti di Roma has begun collaborating with Too Good To Go – a social impact company and marketplace for surplus food – to raise awareness about food waste and implement surplus food recovery projects in the food stores at Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport and ‘G.B. Pastine’ Ciampino Airport in Italy.

Food waste reduction

The partnership – which will see the implementation of the Too Good To Go service in a total of 32 food venues, including Autogrill, Chef Express, Lagardère Travel Retail Italia, MyChef and Venchi – is intended to save 12,000 meals. The estimate is that, by the end of 2024, this partnership will save more than 32 metric tons of CO 2 emissions, in addition to nine million litres of water and 33,000m2 of land that would have been used to produce the food recovered.

The collaboration will offer all passengers departing from Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino and the entire airport community the opportunity to purchase the Too Good To Go ‘Surprise Bags’ at a special price from participating stores, and to access the selection of products that would otherwise be wasted.

Too Good To Go partnership

“The strong spirit of cooperation that has always distinguished our relationships with our commercial partners has allowed us to reach this significant milestone,” said Marilena Blasi, chief commercial officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “This is a further sign of our attention and care with regard to passengers and to the airport community that sees the airport as its home and will now enjoy an additional opportunity to help protect the environment by preventing food waste and actively participating in the sustainable values and policies of ADR and its partners.”

“We are proud and excited about the partnership signed with Aeroporti di Roma,” says Mirco Cerisola, Italy country director of Too Good To Go. “We are committed every day to making the prevention of food waste a good habit for everyone, everywhere. So we are very pleased to make it possible finally, for everyone setting off from the airports in Rome, to save food that is still good to eat.”

Airport operator Aeroporti di Roma has concluded its second Runway to the Future acceleration program for startups with a ‘results day’ event. Click here to read the full story.