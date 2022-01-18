US Department of Homeland Security to trial self-screening security checkpoint

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is to implement a self-screening passenger security checkpoint solution for further design, development and operational testing, which will be undertaken by the passenger checkpoint solutions provider Vanderlande.

With the award of this contract, Vanderlande and its partners will deliver a fully integrated and self-screening passenger checkpoint concept and an operational prototype for assessment by the DHS. This process will be carried out as part of the DHS Science and Technology Directorates (S&T) Screening at Speed Program to improve screening efficiency and the passenger experience.

Vanderlande created the concept through collaboration with two aviation security processes and technology companies: Rohde & Schwarz and the Dormakaba Group. Rohde & Schwarz supplies enhanced advanced imaging technology (eAIT) at airports and will supply its Quick Personnel Security scanner, while Dormakaba will supply its secure access control systems. Vanderlande will supply and integrate the screening lanes and its smart virtual divest assistant solution.

Andrew Manship, Vanderlande’s executive vice president of airport and parcel solutions and a board member, said, “There has been a clear trend toward passenger self-service solutions at airports, allowing for more efficiency and independence for passengers. We are excited to explore the potential of self-service security checkpoint solutions together with our partners and the US Department of Homeland Security.”