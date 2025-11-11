Birmingham Airport appoints Arup to develop masterplan

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has appointed global built environment consultancy Arup to develop its next masterplan, outlining the airport’s growth and transformation strategy through to 2041.

The plan will set out how the airport intends to accommodate future passenger and airline growth while prioritizing sustainability, operational efficiency and an improved passenger experience.

The appointment follows Birmingham Airport’s return to pre-pandemic passenger volumes and announcement of a £300m (US$395m), four-year infrastructure investment program. The masterplan aims to build on this investment and define how the airport can continue to support regional and national economic growth.

Ian Taylor, development and construction direction at Birmingham Airport, said “We are delighted to have Arup on board, who are world-class at planning major infrastructure projects.”

Alan Newbold, aviation business leader for UKIMEA and Europe Arup, added, “Well-planned, sustainable airport growth is a vital enabler of economic opportunity, connectivity and regional prosperity. Arup is excited to support Birmingham Airport’s ambition to deliver this through its long-term masterplan, underpinned by a clear focus on sustainability, social value and stakeholder engagement.”

Work on the masterplan has already begun, with a draft expected to go out for public consultation in summer 2026. Local communities and stakeholders will be invited to provide feedback to help shape the airport’s long-term development.

The initiative comes during a year of record investment and passenger growth for Birmingham Airport, alongside changes in its ownership structure. In 2025, Macquarie Asset Management acquired a 26.5% stake in the airport, adding to its global portfolio of aviation assets.

