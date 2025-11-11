Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services to provide ground handling services at JFK’s New Terminal One

JFK International Airport has selected Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to deliver above the wing and below the wing ground handling services at The New Terminal One.

Above the wing services include guest and baggage check-in, operation of the baggage service office, meet and assist for arriving flights, and support during irregular operations.

Below the wing services will feature aircraft servicing using electric ground support equipment (eGSE), with a strong emphasis on safety and efficient operations for all stakeholders.

The partners were selected after a procurement process with significant involvement from the terminal’s partner airlines.

Each will receive an operational license, enabling them to provide ground handling services within the terminal. They will contract directly with airline operating at the terminal, playing a role in boosting efficiency, safety and the passenger experience.

Additional job opportunities will be created in passenger service and ramp handling.

Marisa Von Wieding, VP of operations at The New Terminal One, said the selection of Menzies and WFS will set “new benchmarks for efficiency and passenger experience”.

“Together, we’re creating an operational framework that supports the needs of our global airline partners and the millions of passengers who will travel through the terminal each year,” she added.

The New Terminal One is scheduled to be opened in phases from 2026, with a completion date set for 2030.

