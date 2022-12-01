VIDEO: Toronto Pearson Airport undertakes beta testing of walkthrough security portal

Security firm Liberty Defense has conducted beta testing of its HexWave walkthrough weapons and threat detection technology at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

According to Liberty Defense, HexWave delivered reliable and consistent operational availability across outdoor and indoor sites, including during periods of intensive and time-sensitive people screening. The system demonstrated the detection of unassembled gun parts concealed on the body in a controlled customer test. The testing also showed the portability of HexWave as it was moved to different locations within the same beta testing site.

Michael Lanzaro, president and chief technical officer of Liberty Defense, said, “We are very pleased with the results of our beta testing trials to date, having screened approximately 8,000 people in total, and we anticipate reaching 10,000 screens as we plan to deploy at other beta sites. The performance results at our recent beta sites are further confirmation that our millimeter-wave-based HexWave system, which uses 3D video-rate imaging and artificial intelligence, is capable of reliably delivering best-in-class detection performance to improve the screening experience.”

To read more about Liberty Defense’s beta test of HexWave at Toronto Pearson Airport, click here.