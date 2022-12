Heathrow Airport partners with Costain to drive net zero ambitions

London Heathrow Airport has partnered with sustainable infrastructure firm Costain to deliver asset renewal and construction projects in order to become a net zero aviation hub.

Costain’s team will work across the lifecycle of renewal and construction projects, implementing a systems approach to identify efficiencies, streamline the delivery of works and provide a blueprint for sustainable operations. It will play the role of integrator within an enterprise model, ensuring that the delivery and operation of new infrastructure meet the requirements of the customer, supply chain, operator and passenger. Included in the scope of works are upgrades and improvements to Terminal 2 and adjacent facilities as well as the delivery of major projects, including the construction of baggage handling facilities and implementation of baggage systems.

The projects were procured through the Terminal Asset Renewal Partner and Major Project Partner lots of the H7 regulatory framework. As the delivery partner, Costain will work with Heathrow throughout the project lifecycle to shape, create and deliver assets for these investment projects. Via the Major Project Partner lot, Costain has been awarded its first commission: early contractor involvement in the design phase of the upgrade of baggage handling facilities and systems at Terminal 2.

Helen Elsby, chief solutions officer at Heathrow, said, “We have bold plans to improve Heathrow over the next four years, making sure journeys are smooth, safe and reliable. We are pleased to appoint a range of excellent partners on the vital infrastructure upgrades that will underpin this and will continue to work with our regulator on a deal that supports this important work. We’re pleased to welcome Costain back to Heathrow and to be working in partnership with them to improve passenger experience in the airport.”

Sue Kershaw, managing director for transportation at Costain, said, “I am delighted that our construction, consulting and digital experts have been selected to help Heathrow transform its performance. Our integrated team will work closely with Heathrow to address the challenges of rebounding from Covid-19, transforming to a net zero airport and attracting new customers and airlines to give passengers a world-class airport experience.”

Andy Clarke, integrated transport director at Costain, added, “We’ll use digital processes and systems, such as digital rehearsals and building information modeling, to enable cost and carbon savings during the design and delivery stages of both asset renewal and construction projects.”