Vision-Box launches improved biometric security device

Biometric recognition management company Vision-Box has unveiled its Seamless Assistant security gateway device, designed for more efficient passenger processing.

This flexible, standalone mobile device is built with a small form factor; it is on wheels and can be used in different scenarios. With a reduced footprint, the Seamless Assistant enables biometric identification with liveness detection and fast deployment in various locations thanks to its battery-powered capability and mobile wi-fi connection.

The Seamless Assistant features intelligent light compensation, so it can adjust automatically to darker environments for better face capture. Its intelligent face-matching and liveness detection of the passenger is integrated with Vision-Box’s Orchestra Digital Identity Management Platform, which is fully certified by Privacy by Design, to deliver a unique biometric user registration and management experience. Seamless Assistant has been developed to provide an exceptional user experience through its biometric and biographic capture performance, replacing manual and paper-based processes. The device has been designed to increase passenger throughput.

Alessandro Minucci, head of product at Vision-Box, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of the Seamless Assistant, a revolutionary new product that is set to simplify the experience of airports, airlines and passengers. Features such as the small form factor, battery power, wireless and wheels allow this product to be a market standout. The device can be moved anywhere in the airport without any effort, permitting quick deployment at any given moment for whatever use case it might be required, such as scaling up infrastructure at peak periods.”

