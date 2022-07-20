UPS to open airport gateway facility at BLR Airport

UPS is to develop an airport gateway facility at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR) in India, to expand its smart logistics network.

With new flights scheduled to pass through BLR five times a week, and with six weekly flights coming into Delhi, the opening of the BLR gateway doubles the number of flight rotations for UPS in India. The 747-8 is the largest aircraft in the UPS fleet, which means more capacity with a payload of 139,253kg, translating to lower emissions with fewer flights needed. By using owned aircraft, UPS also intends to give businesses the peace of mind they need when dealing with supply chain complexity. The UPS air network features a fleet of almost 600 aircraft delivering to over 220 countries and territories around the world.

With this added capacity, a Boeing 747-8 flight is expected to connect UPS customers in India with international trade opportunities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. This is UPS’s second dedicated airport gateway facility in India after its Delhi airport gateway, which opened in 2020. The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours. It is also intended to strengthen the company’s supply chains for cross-border trade.

The flight and airport gateway follows the company’s launch earlier in 2022 of the Movin logistics brand for the Indian market, which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises to serve the needs and demands of the fast-paced Indian market.

Deepak Shrivastava, managing director for the Indian subcontinent at UPS, said, “Customers are at the core of our strategy and we’re on a mission to deliver what matters to them. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for the first time, in the financial year 2022, exports have surpassed US$400bn, demonstrating the strength of India’s supply chains and the resilience of its small businesses. We’re here to support that growth.”

Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer at BLR, added, “We look forward to welcoming UPS’s 747-8 aircraft, further connecting Bengaluru to the world. Our airport is on track to become a world-class cargo hub powered by leading global logistics providers like UPS, who are meeting the exponential growth of e-commerce and boosting trade for businesses in southern India.”