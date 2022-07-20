Pensacola Airport hires Atkins for program and design management

Engineering company Atkins has been awarded a US$8m contract to provide program management and design criteria professional services for the development of Pensacola International Airport in Florida.

Under the three-year contract, the company will support the City of Pensacola, which owns and operates the airport, in the completion of its Project Titan Element 2, the next phase of the airport’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility development program. The company’s services for Project Titan Element Two include the development of two MRO hangars, a support services center, administrative office space, extension of a taxiway, an aircraft parking apron, landside parking and access roadways and miscellaneous related site improvements. Support will include coordinating the project development, design and construction; project schedule development and updates; data collection on the existing site; project budget review; development of a design criteria package; assisting with the selection of the design-build team (D-B); review of D-B team designs; and oversight and inspection of D-B team construction.

The project will be funded by a variety of sources, including Triumph Gulf Coast, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Governor’s Job Growth Fund, the US Economic Development Agency, the City of Pensacola, Escambia County and VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering.

Paul Demit, community and intermodal infrastructure business unit director at Atkins, said, “Over the last decade, our team has been involved with the enabling work for Project Titan Element 2. With aggressive scope, budget and schedule goals, our team is well positioned for successful project delivery.”

George Nash, CEO of Atkins in North America, said, “Our team has provided solutions for major programs at Louis Armstrong New Orleans, Southwest Florida, LAX and JFK International airports. Taking lessons learned from these programs and others, we’ll bring collaborative, timely and cost-effective solutions to see this transformative project through to successful completion.”

