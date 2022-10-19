Alstef Group and SITA release self-service bag-drop solution

Alstef Group and air transport industry provider SITA have developed a self-service bag-drop solution designed to be fast, convenient and reliable.

Swift Drop is expected to increase the speed of passenger processing while also improving the passenger experience. It controls material aesthetics to aid brand harmony and maximizes the available airport floor space. The camera sensing technology for superior operating speeds is accompanied by bag hygiene and tub detection capabilities. Its intrusion detection integration enables an open, safe and secure design while its sloped front access and low-loading conveyor offer convenient bag loading. The rollout conveyors installed within ensure easy maintenance.

To create the automated passenger solution, Alstef Group provided its baggage handling conveyor experience along with AI technology and advanced in-line camera-based tag reading; SITA provided its Smart Path self-service kiosk and airline integration background.