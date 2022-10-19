London Luton Airport achieves 5-star sustainability award

London Luton Airport (LLA) has received a 5-star rating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment.

GRESB is an international sustainability framework that benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and performance of major infrastructure assets worldwide. LLA’s award included the mantle ‘GRESB Infrastructure Sector Leader’ as well as ‘Most Improved’ in the Transport: Airport Companies category. According to the airport, GRESB Sector Leaders are recognized as the best performers by sector, region and nature of ownership across the GRESB assessment, and this recognition marks it out as the best-performing UK airport for sustainability governance and disclosure.

Between 2016 and 2019, LLA reduced its airport carbon emissions by 30%, despite a 23% increase in passenger numbers. The airport is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by no later than 2026 and delivering net zero carbon for its direct operational emissions by 2040.

David Vazquez, head of sustainability at London Luton Airport, commented, “Sustainability is at the core of our business and as we continue to grow, we recognize that the role we can play for our people, our surrounding communities, the economy and our environment has never been more important. This recognition highlights the progress we are making against our ambitious sustainability commitments and the advances we have made with our ESG governance structure and reporting of environmental performance. We have dedicated ESG targets across our operation and our aim is to continue to establish and embed sustainability across all aspects of our organization.”

Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB, added, “GRESB Sector Leaders are the top-performing organizations leading the way to a net zero future and pulling the industry forward. We applaud this year’s Sector Leaders for their commitment, leadership and dedication to ESG and sustainability.”