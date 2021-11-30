Contactless check-in kiosk technology trialled at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

French airport operator Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur has partnered with self-service technology provider EASIER to pilot a new solution that allows passengers to avoid touching the self-service check-in kiosks at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

The new system will be trialled over a two-month period and will enable passengers to operate the kiosks using only their smartphones. Passengers simply scan a QR code displayed on the screen to control the check-in process remotely, including airline and flight selection, passenger and baggage check-in, and printing boarding passes and luggage labels.

The kiosk recognizes the smartphone via a wi-fi connection activated by the QR code. The kiosk is then “locked” so that only that particular user can control it. If the passenger does not interact with it for 20 seconds or if they move too far away without completing the operation, the kiosk cancels the transaction and becomes available again.

Franck Goldnadel, chairman of the board of directors of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, said, “Alongside improved air filtration within our terminals, optimized conditions to ensure preventive measures are respected and continuous operations to disinfect surfaces, this additional measure will help to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We believe that protecting passenger health will remain a key consideration for air transport in the future, and we intend to do everything possible to help passengers, ground staff, flight crew and everyone working at our airport feel safe.”