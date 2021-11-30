Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Contactless check-in kiosk technology trialled at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport
Self-service

Contactless check-in kiosk technology trialled at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

French airport operator Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur has partnered with self-service technology provider EASIER to pilot a new solution that allows passengers to avoid touching the self-service check-in kiosks at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

The new system will be trialled over a two-month period and will enable passengers to operate the kiosks using only their smartphones. Passengers simply scan a QR code displayed on the screen to control the check-in process remotely, including airline and flight selection, passenger and baggage check-in, and printing boarding passes and luggage labels.

The kiosk recognizes the smartphone via a wi-fi connection activated by the QR code. The kiosk is then “locked” so that only that particular user can control it. If the passenger does not interact with it for 20 seconds or if they move too far away without completing the operation, the kiosk cancels the transaction and becomes available again.

Franck Goldnadel, chairman of the board of directors of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, said, “Alongside improved air filtration within our terminals, optimized conditions to ensure preventive measures are respected and continuous operations to disinfect surfaces, this additional measure will help to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We believe that protecting passenger health will remain a key consideration for air transport in the future, and we intend to do everything possible to help passengers, ground staff, flight crew and everyone working at our airport feel safe.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.