JFK Airport deploys self-service technology at Terminal 4

JFKIAT – the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK Airport in New York – will deploy Amadeus’ Auto Bag Drop (ABD) and Next Generation Kiosk (NGK) self-service technology to deliver a smooth and efficient passenger flow through Terminal 4.

With this self-service technology, passengers can check in and print their bag tag at one of 86 Amadeus kiosks before dropping their bag at one of the 42 Series 7 Auto Bag Drop units. All kiosks and bag drops will be equipped with a biometric function, which will further simplify the self-service experience by identifying passengers through facial recognition.

This new technology is part of Terminal 4’s US$1.5bn transformation, a major component of the redevelopment program for JFK International Airport, which was announced in 2021. It will give JFKIAT the option to introduce biometrics at these service points to allow travelers to check in and drop their bags using facial recognition, rather than by presenting paper travel documents. If they wish, passengers will be able to enrol for biometrics from home by capturing a ‘selfie’ using their mobile phone, making the airport experience even smoother.

Betros Wakim, senior vice president of airport and airline operations at Amadeus Americas, commented, “Passengers increasingly demand a frictionless experience, with robust self-service options. With this transformation, JFKIAT is demonstrating its commitment to becoming one of the world’s most technologically advanced airports. We look forward to helping JFKIAT fulfill its long-term vision to deliver an automated, efficient and future-ready experience.”

Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, said, “JFKIAT shares Amadeus’ vision for the future of travel with an elevated passenger experience and a seamless flow that is enabled by self-service and biometrics. As part of our extensive Terminal 4 transformation and redevelopment plans, we are proud to launch these self-service technologies and are confident that we will continue to offer an enhanced experience for passengers traveling through our terminal.”

