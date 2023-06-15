SITA launches AI solution to identify threats before the border

SITA has released an advanced intelligence solution that enables governments to identify and manage threats before they arrive at their land, sea and air borders.

The solution, named SITA Intelligence and Targeting, uses advanced risk assessment methods and artificial intelligence to reduce the time needed to extract strategic risk analysis and operational situational awareness across multiple data streams, providing valuable intelligence to enable action before high-risk individuals arrive in the country.

SITA’s solution is designed around a four-phase intelligence methodology – acquire, augment, analyze, action – which maps directly to government agencies’ operational environments. The methodology is founded on the premise that intelligence must be actionable while frontline operations must be able to report on outcomes, improve data quality and update intelligence sources to deliver greater accuracy in future operations.

Using Intelligence and Targeting, border agencies can dynamically reconfigure rules and profiles to incorporate new intelligence and respond to new – and constantly changing – threats. Governments can now identify and respond to threats far more quickly, and pre-clear travelers in real time.

Jeremy Springall, senior vice president, SITA at Borders, said, “One of the most valuable lessons we learned from the Covid-19 pandemic was the importance of border agencies having the right tools to reconfigure policy rules to address ever-changing threats quickly. These threats change on a daily, sometimes even hourly, basis. As a result, government agencies need far greater flexibility and control. This is exactly what we have delivered with the vastly enhanced SITA Intelligence and Targeting, creating a pre-screening capability to support our government customers’ direct targeting operations and drive down risk as early and as far from the border as possible.”

