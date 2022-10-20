ACI Asia-Pacific welcomes ICAO agreement on net zero future

ACI Asia-Pacific has welcomed the International Civil Aviation Organization states’ commitment to adopt a long-term aspirational goal for civil aviation to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In response to the goal, ACI Asia-Pacific unanimously passed a resolution in May 2022, urging all its members to voluntarily commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions and developing action plans to meet this goal by proactively undertaking necessary steps to reduce emissions by using low-carbon technologies in airport operations and infrastructure management. Airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions have responded positively, with several of them advancing their net zero targets before 2050.

Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific, said, “As a voice of 127 airport members, operating 618 airports across 46 countries, ACI Asia-Pacific welcomes governments’ support to adopt the 2050 net zero carbon goal for air transportation. This is a landmark decision for our industry, and this commitment from the states is essential for achieving net zero emissions. As we move forward, it is vital that we explore innovative solutions to address environmental challenges, and ACI Asia-Pacific and its airport members and world business partners commit to enhancing their partnership with all aviation stakeholders in order to mitigate climate change in the region.”