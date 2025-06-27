Arriva deploys low-emission buses at London Luton Airport.

Passengers traveling to and from London Luton Airport (LLA) will now be able to travel more sustainably thanks to 30 state-of-the-art, low-emission buses deployed as part of bus operator Arriva’s £9.7m (US$13.3m) investment in enhancing its local services.

The new buses will streamline connections between LLA and Luton, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas, and will support the airport’s wider sustainability ambitions to reduce congestion, improve air quality and deliver enhanced, more sustainable public transportation choices as passenger numbers continue to grow.

Andy Martin, surface access development manager for London Luton Airport, commented, “Arriva’s bus network is a vital part of the public transportation system serving London Luton Airport. As a 24/7 operation with over 60% of our staff living locally, a reliable, high-quality bus service is essential to support our workforce, as well as passengers flying from LLA.

“Enhancing connectivity and promoting sustainable travel is key to LLA’s plans for long-term responsible growth, and we look forward to working closely with all transportation providers and local authorities to make travel to and from the airport easier, simpler and more sustainable than ever.”

The new Arriva fleet, featuring the latest Euro VI technology, reportedly delivers cleaner, greener and more comfortable journeys on the guided busway system.

Matt King, network manager for Arriva, explained, “This investment is about more than just new buses – it’s about raising the standard of public transportation for everyone who lives, works or travels in and around Luton. We’ve designed this fleet and our new routes and times around the needs of our customers, with the frequency, comfort and connections that people expect from a modern public transportation network.

“With these upgrades, we’re proud to say that traveling by bus is now one of the easiest and most environmentally responsible ways to get around our area – whether you’re commuting, shopping, flying or heading out for the day. These are buses our customers are proud to be seen on.”