ACI World launches Sustainability Expansion Plan in Montréal

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched its Sustainability Expansion Plan, which sees continued investment in the city of Montréal, the World Capital of Civil Aviation, and in the sustainability of airports as enablers of economic growth and prosperity.

The plan has been funded by investment promotion agency Montréal International with the support of the Government of Canada , the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal. The Sustainability Expansion Plan is intended to strengthen ACI World’s sustainability initiatives that support its global airport membership in all disciplines of airport management and that align with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The plan also contributes to ACI World and its member airports’ commitment to reaching the aviation industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector and generating social and economic benefits for the communities it serves. Sustainability Expansion Plan

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal, said, “ACI World’s Sustainability Expansion Plan is an important step in making airport operations greener. As the civil aviation capital of the world, Montréal is proud to see ACI further support the green transition. Aviation is a major contributor to global economic prosperity. Hence, its role in the development of a sustainable energy transition that also promotes the overall health of our ecosystem has never been more as important.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “The Sustainability Expansion Plan builds on a long-standing cooperation with Montréal International and its partners, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal. The plan represents an important milestone in the strengthening of ACI World’s sustainability initiatives that support our global airport members. Despite the difficulties faced by the sector in the last few years, the expansion plan ensures our long-term commitment with Montréal and its position as the World Capital of Civil Aviation, providing employment and relevance to the whole aviation ecosystem. On behalf of ACI World, I thank Montréal International, its financial partners and CEO Stéphane Paquet and his team who have been pivotal in this project. Together, through the investment in airports’ sustainability, we are accomplishing great things for the social and economic well-being of millions of people worldwide.”

Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montréal International, said, “Since the 1940s, Montréal has been recognized worldwide as a hub for civil aviation. The city’s fame in this sector is due in large part to international organizations such as ACI World that develop cutting-edge programs like the Sustainability Expansion Plan. We ought to be proud and grateful for such initiatives that help build a green and inclusive economy and demonstrate Montréal’s international organizations’ leadership in decarbonizing our planet.”

To find out more about ACI’s latest developments, click here.