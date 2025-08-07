Denver International Airport launches US$1.25m study into nuclear energy

Denver International Airport (DEN) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to study the feasibility of building a small modular (nuclear) reactor (SMR) on the DEN campus as part of its wider efforts to meet future clean energy demands.

According to the airport, the study will cost up to US$1.25m and will take 6-12 months to complete, following which DEN and its partners will evaluate the findings and determine next steps.

“Denver leads with bold ideas, and our vision for the future of our airport is no exception,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “As we work to make DEN the greenest airport in the world, we must explore every innovative solution available to meet the demands of a growing city and a changing climate.

“Studying the potential of small modular nuclear reactors is a forward-looking step in understanding how we can deliver reliable, clean energy at scale. This is about thoughtful planning, long-term sustainability and our commitment to a healthier planet for generations to come.”

The feasibility study will attempt to answer several critical questions, including whether an SMR solution viable for DEN to meet its long-term electrical and energy needs. According to the airport, it will handle 120 million passengers every year by 2045 and will need to a sustainable power supply to meet the demands of this.

“DEN has already invested in renewable energy sources, including building solar arrays across 100 acres of DEN land; constructing the state’s largest energy performance contract that is saving electricity, natural gas and water; increasing our electric vehicle fleet; achieving LEED Gold and Platinum certification for new construction projects, and more. But we must plan now and explore all possible options so that we are prepared for the future,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington.

“We recognize that the technology is still relatively new and there is much to learn, which is why DEN will conduct a feasibility study to gather facts and information about whether SMRs could potentially help the airport meet its energy demand and clean energy goals in the future, as well as potential challenges.

“We know that anything we would do would require significant investment and that SMRs are complex. So, we are keeping an open mind, learning more and continuing to responsibly plan for the airport’s future.”

