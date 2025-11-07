EXPO NEWS: PTE World 2026 conference chair line-up expands

The excitement is building ahead of next year’s PTE World, with even more world-class chairs set to join the stage at the conference during the event, which will be held March 17-19, 2026, at the Excel in London, UK. This latest wave of announcements brings together influential voices shaping the future of aviation — from next-generation airport design and sustainability to passenger experience and digital transformation.

The full line-up of PTE World 2025 speakers and chairs that have been announced so far is available on the event website. In total, next year’s conference is expected to welcome over 400 expert speakers from across the airport, airline and associated air transportation sectors.

Delegate booking is now open – secure your place now and make the most of an early-bird 10% discount, plus an extra 5% for groups of 5+ delegates*. (*Offer valid until January 21, 2026 – discounts automatically applied at registration.)

Chairs announced:

Maurice Jenkins – chief innovation officer, Miami International Airport

Emanuel Fleuti – vice president – sustainability, Zurich Airport

Satyaki Raghunath – former COO, Bangalore International Airport Limited

Alexandria Perotti – managing director, corporate real estate planning and development, United Airlines

Joël Couillandeau – CEO, Merchant Aviation, Groupe ADP

Ralph Struck – SVP facility management / technical director, Berlin Brandenburg Airport