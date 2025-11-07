Subscribe
Subscribe
Expo

EXPO NEWS: PTE World 2026 conference chair line-up expands

Anthony JamesBy 2 Mins Read
Profile pictures of the six latest speakers announced for PTE World 2026

The excitement is building ahead of next year’s PTE World, with even more world-class chairs set to join the stage at the conference during the event, which will be held March 17-19, 2026, at the Excel in London, UK.  This latest wave of announcements brings together influential voices shaping the future of aviation — from next-generation airport design and sustainability to passenger experience and digital transformation.

The full line-up of PTE World 2025 speakers and chairs that have been announced so far is available on the event website. In total, next year’s conference is expected to welcome over 400 expert speakers from across the airport, airline and associated air transportation sectors.

Delegate booking is now open – secure your place now and make the most of an early-bird 10% discount, plus an extra 5% for groups of 5+ delegates*. (*Offer valid until January 21, 2026 – discounts automatically applied at registration.)

Chairs announced:

Maurice Jenkins – chief innovation officer, Miami International Airport

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emanuel Fleuti – vice president – sustainability, Zurich Airport

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Satyaki Raghunath – former COO, Bangalore International Airport Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alexandria Perotti – managing director, corporate real estate planning and development, United Airlines

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joël Couillandeau – CEO, Merchant Aviation, Groupe ADP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ralph Struck – SVP facility management / technical director, Berlin Brandenburg Airport

 

 

 

Share.

Related Posts