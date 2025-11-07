St Louis Lambert International selects HDR for landside upgrade designs

The City of St Louis Board of Public Services has selected HDR to provide professional design services for site work, roadways, bridge and civil infrastructure, a new parking garage, and a Ground Transportation Center (GTC) at St Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri.

The work is a significant component of the airport’s Consolidated Terminal Program (CTP) and represents a significant investment in boosting regional connectively and the traveler experience.

The project will also include the reconstruction of the arrivals and departures curb and improvements to pedestrian and vehicle circulation. HDR’s designs are said to support seamless transition between facilities, reduce traffic conflicts and create a welcoming experience for passengers.

HDR’s St Louis-based team will be supported by national architecture and aviation infrastructure experts, and its designs will be functionally modern, resilient and focused on the needs of the community.

In order to maintain operations and revenue while boosting safety, accessibility and aesthetics, HDR will collaborate with other CTP program design teams and multiple construction managers at risk.

“HDR is honored to support this transformative effort at St Louis Lambert International Airport,” said Kevin Kriete, HDR’s project manager. “Our team brings decades of experience in aviation and infrastructure design, and we are committed to delivering thoughtful, community-focused solutions that reflect the airport’s importance to the region.”

