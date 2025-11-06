Vancouver International to deploy Aviation Solutions AI platform to enhance aircraft turnaround process

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is set deploy an AI-powered technology platform to boost the efficiency of aircraft turnaround and predictability of operations.

Developed by Schiphol Group subsidiary Aviation Solutions, the Deep Turnaround platform will enable YVR to track operations in real time and use the data to drive better decision-making and long-term improvements to on-time performance. It will integrate with the airport’s digital twin.

Andy Margolis, VP operations and chief operations officer at YVR, said that investing in digital technologies was a keep part of the airport’s innovation strategy to deliver improve services to passengers and airline customers.

“Deep Turnaround and digitizing our gating process data will provide invaluable insights to help minimize delays for passengers and the movement of goods and ultimately support more predictable and efficient operational service,” he said.

Caroline Massart, head of Aviation Solutions, added, “With Deep Turnaround, YVR joins a global community of airports transforming airside operations, collaboratively setting new standards for efficiency, reliability and sustainability. We’re proud to work side-by-side with our partners to solve real challenges and deliver results, quickly, for the airport, the airline and ground handlers”.

Using cameras at the gates, Deep Turnaround analyzes CCTV footage to automatically detect, log and sequence turnaround events. This data will be fed into YVR’s digital twin, enabling analysis and optimization of the end-to-end process.

Anna McMurdo, manager – global on-time performance solutions at Air Canada, commented, “We are excited to turn on the Deep Turnaround software capabilities to give us better insights on turnaround activity. Data analytic tools such as this will enable us to better predict and calculate estimated departure times with improved precision and accuracy.”

Deep Turnaround will be in place at select gates at the airport and will be expanded over multiple phases.

In related news, Aeroporti di Roma rolls out AI assistant to elevate the passenger experience