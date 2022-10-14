Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International wins new award for green credentials

The American Institute of Architects California (AIA CA) has presented its Climate Action Award for the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 facility at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Known for being the world’s first terminal to achieve LEED Platinum v4 accreditation, the project achieved the distinction by surpassing the standard judging criteria outlined in the AIA’s Framework for Design Excellence, excelling both in terms of design and performance.

The jury of four (Kevin Alter, partner of Alterstudio; Claire Conroy, editor-in-chief of Residential Design magazine; Oonagh Ryan, founding principal of ora_arch; and Neal Schwartz, founder and principal of Schwartz and Architecture) describe Harvey Milk Terminal 1 as a “beautiful, high-performing project from top to bottom, earning high scores in all areas of sustainability”, and say, “We hope airport designers around the country and world will take note of the innovations in San Francisco.”

Katy Mercer, Woods Bagot principal and interior design leader, said, “Harvey Milk Terminal 1 continues to be recognized as a leading example of airport design because of the forward-looking and highly collaborative process that made it a reality. Working together with our expansive team and visionary client, we knew from the outset that our primary aim was to create a terminal with the best guest experience and highest sustainability goals achievable. We are grateful to AIA California and its 2022 awards jury for acknowledging our dedication to ecologically responsible design and experiences that emphasize comfort, joy and wellness.”