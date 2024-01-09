London Gatwick opens dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has reportedly become the first international airport to open a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station – with the new GridServe facility available for all to use.

The station, named the Electric Forecourt, has 30 high-power and low-power electric vehicle chargers available via contactless payment – alongside high-speed wi-fi, a lounge area, Costa Coffee, a Little Fresh convenience store and an interactive EV experience area.

All charging bays are powered by 100% net zero energy, with the fastest chargers capable of adding up to 160km of range in 10 minutes. Visitors can also speak to a GridServe EV guru for advice on which EV may best suit their needs and possibly test drive an EV.

Bronwen Jones, development director at London Gatwick, said, “We are proud to be the first international airport to open a GridServe Electric Forecourt. The charging station has been placed in a strategic location and will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, residents and businesses that pass through the area each year.

“We are making sustainability part of everything we do here at London Gatwick and we are committed to creating a low-carbon economy by providing new infrastructure that everyone can use, so together we can reduce emissions. As we invest in our long-term future growth, additions such as GridServe are vital to London Gatwick’s ecosystem.”

GridServe’s CEO, Toddington Harper, said, “As we launch our third Electric Forecourt – at London Gatwick – we mark a significant milestone in the evolution of sustainable transportation. We are excited to open our first charging facility at an international airport and help London Gatwick on its journey to net zero.

“Our purpose at GridServe is to deliver sustainable energy on the scale needed to move the needle on climate change. By creating a destination where people can not only charge but also learn more about EVs, we can give drivers the confidence to switch to electric. We look forward to welcoming current and potential EV drivers to our new London Gatwick Electric Forecourt.”

The Electric Forecourt is on the Ring Road South approach to London Gatwick’s South Terminal. The building is open every day from 4:30am to 10:00pm, with chargers available 24/7 year-round. The new GridServe facility follows the opening of London Gatwick’s new-look train station in November, with double the concourse space, widened platforms and new lifts and escalators.

These projects, alongside the airport’s funding of new hydrogen buses on the local Metrobus network and its investment in doubling the Gatwick-Reading train service, contribute to London Gatwick’s ambition for 60% of journeys to and from the airport to be zero or ultra-low emissions by 2030.

London Gatwick has recently achieved Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme. Earlier in 2023, London Gatwick accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. This ambition is in line with all other airports operated by Vinci Airports in Europe.

