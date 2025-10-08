Skybus to deliver landside bus services at Perth Airport.

Perth Airport has awarded a 10-yeard ground transportation contract to Kinetic-owned Skybus to deliver comprehensive landside bus services across the airport precinct.

SkyBus will commence services at the airport on November 3, 2025, launching with a fleet of 11 branded buses including two battery electric buses, with a view to transitioning to 100% electric by the end of the contract term.

Kate Holsgrove, Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer, said, “SkyBus has an outstanding track record in delivering services within the Australian aviation industry, so we look forward to partnering with their experienced team to ensure a seamless experience for our passengers.

“We will also work with Kinetic to transition the entire operation to 100% electric within the contract term, aligning with Perth Airport’s commitment to net zero by 2032.”

Sarah Ismail, Kinetic executive general manager (Western Australia), added, “This contract allows us to support Perth Airport’s ambitious growth and expansions plans while delivering the operational excellence and sustainability leadership that SkyBus is known for across Australia.

“Transitioning to a fully electric fleet demonstrates our commitment to sustainable airport transportation and positions Perth Airport at the forefront of clean transportation innovation.”

