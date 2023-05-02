Newark Liberty International installs photovoltaic canopy

New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport has installed a photovoltaic (PV) glass canopy from Onyx Solar on the new Terminal A’s drop-off canopy in the departures area.

The installation includes 540 crystalline silicon PV glass panels with different dimensions, totaling 2,211m2 (23,800ft2). The Onyx solar PV laminated safety glass is made of two plies of fully tempered glass with PERC solar cells embedded in it. This canopy enables airport to generate electricity from the sun while protecting passengers from sunlight and weather conditions. Also, the PV canopy will help reduce Newark Airport‘s carbon footprint and energy costs.

Onyx Solar collaborated with construction and design firms Grimshaw Architects, Heintges, Permasteelisa North America and Tutor Perini with Parsons. Onyx Solar’s technology is also designed to meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) strict regulations for the airport, including compliance with glare and glint requirements and bird-safe regulations.

