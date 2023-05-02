Arconas wins Red Dot Award for Avro seating ecosystem

Passenger terminal furniture company Arconas, in collaboration with London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd, has won the Red Dot: Product Design Award 2023 for the seating ecosystem Avro.

Avro offers terminal operators a single, flexible seating system that features an “elegant design, vivid colors, visionary engineering and integrated power, elevating any waiting area to feel like a VIP lounge experience”. Avro’s universal beam structure provides easy installation, removal or replacement of all seat types while being simple to maintain, clean and reconfigure. Avro’s production and distribution processes prioritize environmental efficiency, using recyclable aluminium for structural components and ensuring replaceability to minimize waste and maximize lifespan, making Avro an environmentally responsible and flexible solution.

“We are very excited to receive this outstanding international design award for Avro,” said Pablo Reich, executive vice president of Arconas. “Our team collaborated with Pearson Lloyd to develop an airport furniture ecosystem that blends thoughtful design, inventive engineering and sustainable manufacturing practices. Winning this award inspires us to keep creating beautiful, versatile products that enhance the passenger experience.”

“We are delighted to receive the Red Dot for Avro,” added Luke Pearson, director at Pearson Lloyd. “We have designed Avro to offer as much flexibility and adaptability as possible. Carefully considered materials and a unique approach to delivering power and data with modular components will futureproof a product designed to last.”

Read more seating updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.