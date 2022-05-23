Perth Airport to offset its bus fleet’s carbon emissions

As part of its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, Perth Airport in Australia has partnered with non-profit organization Carbon Neutral to offset 300 tons of emissions from its bus fleet – until it can migrate to an entirely electric fleet.

In collaboration with Carbon Neutral, Perth Airport will fund the planting (and protection) of trees in Western Australia’s Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor to offset its fleet’s omissions. The airport will also offer motorists the opportunity to offset their trips to and from the airport when booking parking online, at an additional cost of A$0.88 [US$0.63]. To support its carbon-neutral goal, the airport’s first multi-story car park in front of Terminal 1 incorporates solar PV installation. It has also begun a project to replace all the lights in its car parks with energy-efficient LED.

Kevin Brown, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “Perth Airport has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and is continually looking for opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint. We are excited to be part of Carbon Neutral’s important local project, which already employs more than 200 people, including local indigenous people, and will look to generate new jobs for tree plantings, seed collection and integrated agricultural activities for the duration of the project. Carbon Neutral uses the highest standard available for carbon offsetting, ensuring that every carbon offset is verified and accounted for.”