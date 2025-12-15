AGS Airports recognized for net zero efforts by Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme.

AGS Airports – which comprises Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports – has been awarded Level 4+ in the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme for its efforts to achieve net zero direct emissions by 2035.

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only voluntary global carbon management standard for airports, and aims to encourage and enable airports to implement best practices in carbon management and achieve emissions reductions. It independently assesses the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their emissions through seven levels of certification, with Level 4+ being the second-highest level.

To secure Level 4+, all three of AGS’s airports had to demonstrate they are ‘transforming airport operations and those of their business partners to achieve absolute emissions reductions.’

The group’s initiatives to reduce emissions include transition to sustainable fuels (such as hydrotreated vegetable oils) in operational vehicles, investment in electric vehicles and support for the net zero efforts of its airport partners.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of European airports trade body ACI Europe, which launched the ACA scheme in 2009, said, “Congratulations to AGS Airports for reaching Level 4+ of Airport Carbon Accreditation at Southampton, Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. This is an important milestone, attesting that their carbon reduction strategy is now fully aligned with the objective of the Paris Agreement.” He added that AGS’s net zero ambition was “backed by real action.”

Kam Jandu, chief executive of AGS Airports, said, “This is a significant achievement for AGS, and acknowledgement that we are making tangible progress in decarbonizing our airports while supporting the efforts of the wider aviation sector. Our ESG strategy sets out how we balance the undoubted social and economic benefits our airports deliver, with our climate change responsibilities.

“Sustainable growth is integral to our business model and long-term success, and we have worked hard to embed it into our core operations, which is why we are delighted to have secured Level 4+ of the ACA scheme. I am extremely proud of our team, who not only developed this strategy but also ensure we live it every day.”

