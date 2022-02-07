SITA commits to science-based carbon reduction targets

Aviation IT provider SITA has pledged its commitment to a science-based emission reduction initiative that will see it reach net zero by 2050 while aligning with targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets. Business Ambition for 1.5°C is a campaign led by the SBTi in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition.

Following its formal commitment to the SBTi, SITA’s next steps will be to define the near-term and long-term targets aligned to SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard criteria. It is anticipated that SBTi will assess these targets in late 2022 or early 2023 following target submission.

David Lavorel, CEO, SITA at Airports and Borders, said, “We are a trusted partner to the aviation industry and we are actively helping the industry to decarbonize. It’s important that we lead by example and not add to our customers’ emissions. By taking this step to commit to science-based targets, we aim to make sustained emission reductions aligned to climate science, so we reduce our climate impact and reach net zero.”

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. Last year, the company also pledged to support the industry’s adoption of the 2050 carbon net zero goal.