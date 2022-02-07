Heathrow ramps up its recruitment drive to meet summer demand

With approximately 40 million passengers expected to fly in 2022, thousands of vacancies have been created across Heathrow Airport in the UK to meet the demand.

The airport is recruiting staff for roles in customer service, engineering, retail, hospitality, cargo and logistics, travel services and security. A variety of experience levels are needed at the airport, with apprenticeships, entry-level roles and more technical positions available in airfield operations, driving and engineering. To encourage this variety of skill levels to apply, the airport has developed opportunities for career development, which often begin with pre-employment training.

Paula Stannett, chief people officer at Heathrow, said, “A job at Heathrow is an opportunity to work at one of the most exciting and dynamic places in the country. We can’t wait to welcome more passengers back this summer. To get ready, we’re building our team of dedicated colleagues who love making a difference to our passengers every day. Together you can help us get people back to the things that matter most – visiting family and friends abroad, falling in love with travel again and connecting their business with global markets.”

To find out more about the roles available, click here.