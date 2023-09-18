ADB Safegate delivers airside technology to Lima Airport

Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, is to be equipped with 59 Safedock FleX advanced visual docking guidance systems (A-VDGS) from ADB Safegate, marking the company’s first FleX installation in Latin America.

The initial delivery is expected late summer 2023, with the following phases between December 2023 and July 2024. In partnership with Inti Punku Consortium, ADB Safegate will upgrade the airport’s operational systems, airfield ground lighting, docking guidance and apron management technologies at Jorge Chávez International Airport (Lima Airport) as part of the ambitious US$1.6bn Lima Airport expansion project, which aims to double the airport’s capacity.

The airport’s new air traffic control tower and a second runway opened in April 2023 equipped with an LED airfield ground lighting solution from ADB Safegate. Upgrades to the airport’s existing operational database, integration broker and resource management systems are also planned. Under this contract, ADB Safegate will deliver its latest Safedock FleX A-VDGS and AiPRON Manager – giving Lima Airport a complete set of tools for efficiency.

The Safedock FleX and AiPRON Manager will provide greater control over the new apron and five-story terminal building expected to open in 2025, ensuring the airport can experience automated, intelligent apron management and manage growth efficiently.

The Safedock FleX was introduced by ADB Safegate in 2022 and offers advancements in A-VDGS technology for safer, smoother aircraft parking, even in low visibility. The A-VDGS also act as intelligent sensors at the gate, capable of collecting and sharing data to further improve apron operations. The web-based AiPRON Manager constantly monitors the A-VDGS and other connected apron equipment and systems and provides stakeholders with real-time data and alerts to potential issues before an aircraft arrives.

As Lima Airport works to implement airport collaborative decision making (A-CDM), the Safedock FleX and AiPRON Manager will support A-CDM by exchanging relevant, accurate and timely information among stakeholders. For example, the A-VDGS will share target off block times (TOBT) and target start-up approval times (TSAT) with flight and ground crews. The FleX systems will work together with an earlier model Safedock A-VDGS in use for nearly 20 years at the existing terminal, and its airfield has consistently been equipped with ADB Safegate airfield ground lighting systems.

Nick Haines, vice president of ADB Safegate Americas, said, “We are thrilled to provide our latest technology for the Lima Airport Expansion Project. The new A-VDGS and AiPRON Manager will set the airport up for future advances in intelligent apron management and help deliver better control, safety and efficiency to deliver an even better experience for their airline partners and passengers.”

