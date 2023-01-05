Lima Airport Partners secures US$1.25bn funding for Jorge Chávez airport terminal

Lima Airport Partners (LAP), part of the Fraport Group, has signed a US$1.25bn financing agreement for the project currently underway at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) in Peru.

The financing is being provided by seven banks: BBVA, IDB Invest, KfW IPEX Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), The Bank of Nova Scotia, Société Générale, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Prof. Dr Matthias Zieschang, CFO, Fraport, said, “This is a landmark transaction. We are pleased by the continuous strong demand from the international capital markets for financing Lima Airport’s strategic development. More than ever, well-managed aviation hubs like Lima are highly regarded as critical infrastructure and reliable long-term investments. This privately financed infrastructure development underscores our commitment to the long-running Lima airport concession and to Peru. We are confidently transforming the Lima hub with future-oriented, flexible and sustainable infrastructure to meet the aviation challenges in the decades ahead.”

LAP’s airport expansion is strategically significant for Lima, Peru and South America, as well as for the international aviation industry. In addition to covering the ongoing construction costs, the new project financing will be used to repay the US$450m financing obtained by LAP in 2020. Already completed and in the process of delivery to the Peruvian authorities, the airside expansion features the second runway, a new ATC tower for full coverage of the enlarged airfield, taxiways, a firefighting station, plus other ancillary facilities.

LAP contracted the Inti Punku consortium, composed of construction companies SACYR of Spain and Cumbra of Peru, as general contractor for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the new passenger terminal building, to commence its operation by January 2025. Construction works include the new passenger terminal itself, along with key supporting infrastructure such as aircraft parking stands, a utilities complex, access roads and public parking.