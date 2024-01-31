ADR launches third edition of the Fiumicino Innovation Hub Program

Aeroporti di Roma’s Innovation Hub has launched the third ‘Global Call For Startups’, in an effort to attract innovative companies and projects in the airport sector from all around the world.

Startups can submit proposals for new solutions for the macro-areas including smart operations and processes, infrastructure management and development, passenger experience, net-zero targets and sustainability, and disruptive solutions, with major industry players providing support within the Fiumicino Smart City.

During the eight-month project, the startups will have the opportunity to develop proof of concepts (PoC) and test the solutions within the context of the airport, where they will be supervised and supported by members of the ADR innovation cabin crew. A budget of €80,000 (US$87,000) will be assigned to each startup and, as in the two previous editions of the project, there will also be potential business opportunities of up to €2m (US$2m) for successful startups to develop their innovations further.

The program includes not only financial support but also engagement from ADR’s corporate partners, such as Plug and Play Tech Center (a private startup investor in Silicon Valley); other industrial and academic partners; and Airports for Innovation, the network of airports (representing more than 700 million passengers per year) launched by ADR that is dedicated to innovation.

In the 2022 edition of the project, 10 startups from all over the world were identified from 96 candidates, with five given the opportunity to integrate and launch their services at Fiumicino Airport. The second edition, in 2023, saw a growing number of applications (116 in total); 13 were selected (seven drawn from the field of artificial intelligence) and are currently undergoing final testing.

During the two months following the opening of applications, ADR’s Innovation Team will also support the startups with online webinars dedicated to broadening the scope of each of the proposed challenges.

