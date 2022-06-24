Airbus and MAI expand advanced air mobility partnership to provide global coverage

Munich Airport International (MAI) and Airbus have signed a memorandum of understanding to market turnkey advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions to cities and regions globally.

Airbus is developing CityAirbus NextGen, its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, along with key support and services offerings around it, while Munich Airport is offering ground infrastructure services and solutions.

Ivonne Kuger, executive vice president corporate development MAI, said, “Munich Airport International is already collaborating with Airbus on the Air Mobility Initiative recently launched in Munich – now we are expanding that partnership globally to support select cities and regions around the world. As Europe’s first five-star airport Munich Airport has always been at the forefront of innovation and it is crucial for airports to be actively involved in developing and paving the way for this new form of transport.”

Balkiz Sarihan, head of UAM partnerships and strategy execution at Airbus, said, “The development of the market, industry and the ultimate service of AAM requires a holistic view and this has been our approach from the beginning. In addition to our decades of vehicle and technology development, certification and support, we are actively building working ecosystems with our partners. We are sure that our partnership with Munich Airport will be a key catalyst for accelerating the development of the AAM ecosystems worldwide.”

The successful integration of the different AAM elements requires a strong cooperation between global and local stakeholders combining key competencies. The objective is to create completely new ecosystems that ensure a safe and seamless integration of eVTOL solutions with other means of mobility bringing added value to cities and communities.