Alstef Group to upgrade Newcastle Airport’s International Terminal

Newcastle Airport in the Australian state of New South Wales has selected the Alstef Group to upgrade its international terminal with an expanded outbound system and an upgraded arrivals area.

The project forms part of the 2036 Newcastle Airport Vision, a masterplan outlining the airport’s proposed developments to deliver an airport that is intended to stimulate the economy and social prosperity. The original system, which was installed by Alstef Group in 2004, will be upgraded with expanded make-up capacity and the replacement of existing sortation conveyors with Alstef Group‘s high-speed plow diverters. The arrivals system will feature three new feedlines and two new carousels, situated in an expanded section of the building. Delivery of infrastructure will be staged, with completion scheduled for the end of 2024.

Philippe Hamon, airport sales director at Alstef Group, said, “We will take a phased installation approach to mitigate impacts on ongoing operations, and the end result will improve the airport’s overall capacity, efficiency and passenger experience.”

Josh Fullerton, senior project manager at Newcastle Airport, said, “Alstef’s existing performance and customer service at Newcastle Airport, and extensive international experience modernizing baggage handling systems in operational environments strongly align with the terminal expansion’s goal of providing world-class technology and the airport the region deserves.”

