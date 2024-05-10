Autonomous shuttle service launches at Honolulu airport

Beep has partnered with Sustainability Partners and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) to launch of an 18-month autonomous shuttle pilot at Daniel K Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

Pilot program

The pilot program includes four autonomous and electric shuttles that can transport 11 passengers including a shuttle attendant, increasing mobility frequency and providing first- and last-mile transportation options alongside the existing Wiki Wiki shuttle bus service. Shuttles will move between the airport’s C Gates with three stops for Miki’s short route, while a longer route will transport guests between C and G Gates with two stops. The service will be available seven days a week between 7:00am and 10:00pm local time, including holidays and weekends.

Sustainable partnership

“Through our partnership with Sustainability Partners, we’re honored that HDOT and HNL have placed their trust in our experience, leadership and differentiated approach of safe and integrated autonomous mobility with the launch of the Miki shuttle pilot service,” said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep.

“Our fleet of turnkey shared and electric autonomous shuttles prioritizes safety and sustainability while enhancing the airport travel experience for passengers. As Beep continues to pioneer innovative partnerships with airports nationwide, this inaugural test program showcases the emerging potential of advanced solutions that can augment existing transport options everywhere, unveiling a new era of seamless, efficient passenger mobility.”

“We are pleased to work with Beep to implement an innovative new approach to passenger mobility that brings autonomous transportation technology to the Daniel K Inouye International Airport,” said Ed Sniffen, director of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. “Beep and the Miki shuttles embody the future of transportation across the state, supporting our larger sustainability goals while enhancing the traveler experience.”

“The leadership displayed by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Beep in launching the Miki shuttles for airport passengers strongly reflects their commitment to innovation and more environmentally sustainable transportation,” said Thomas Cain, CEO of Sustainability Partners. “We are delighted to help facilitate the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s plan and look forward to watching the positive effects this will have in assisting the existing transportation system and flow of passengers at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport.”

In related news, Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport (HNL) recently adopted SITA’s biometric-enabled SITA Smart Path to support US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in fulfilling its congressional mandate for biometric passenger screening on exit from the USA. Click here to read the full story.