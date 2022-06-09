Passenger Terminal Today
Operations

Beumer Group appoints Rudolf Hausladen as new CEO

Rudolf Hausladen, CEO, Beumer Group

Family-run company Beumer Group has unveiled Rudolf Hausladen as the new CEO with effect from June 1.

He succeeds Dr Christoph Beumer, who has led the company as CEO since 2000. Dr Beumer will remain a member of the management board until the end of the year and then move to the advisory board.

Commenting on Hausladen’s appointment, Dr Beumer said, “We are very pleased that we were able to gain such an expert for this position. With his hands-on style, he’s an ideal match for our company and us.”

Hausladen added, “The Beumer Group is a very modern, dynamic and innovative company. I can contribute all my strength and expertise here. I’m very much looking forward to my new role.”

Hausladen has a university degree in mechanical engineering as well as an MBA and has held management positions with well-known intralogistics providers, both nationally and internationally, before. He has served on the management board of Beumer Group since October 2020.

