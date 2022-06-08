BLR Airport introduces AI-driven robots

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) in Bengaluru, India, has introduced AI-driven, assistance robots to enhance the passenger experience.

Currently at the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries. The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and will be further developed over time in terms of functionality and features after gauging customer feedback. BLR Airport has partnered with robotics specialists Artiligent Solutions to model the robots and create a customized passenger services software. The default language of communication will be English, with additional regional and international languages to follow.

The robots will provide a variety of services including providing information on flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, and retail and food and beverage information. They shall navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired locations. If due to any reason, the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the ‘Airport Help Desk’ via video call on the robot screen.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, CEO of BIAL, said, “The airport prides itself on being a trendsetter when it comes to blending innovation and providing a seamless experience to passengers. Pre-empting passenger requirements and complementing new-age technology with a focused customer-centric team approach has been our winning combination. These smart robots are the latest addition to our offering which shall further boost our concentrated endeavor to provide exceptional customer service.”

Rupesh Sawant, CEO of Artiligent, said, “Innovative technology is revolutionizing air travel across the world. Artiligent ideated the AI_Port concept to develop an enhanced airport experience for travelers. We are proud to associate with BLR Airport, the first airport in India to launch our solution and take a leap in their digital transformation journey.”