Frankfurt Airport to inaugurate new Terminal 3 in April 2026

Fraport has announced that it will officially inaugurate the new Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport on April 22, 2026.

The expansion project has reached another key milestone by passing official inspections such as fire protection, with the new terminal no longer categorized as a construction site, meaning Fraport can begin preparing to start operations.

Dr Stefan Shulte, Fraport CEO, said, “This is a very special moment for Fraport and for me personally. We held the groundbreaking ceremony for Terminal 3 10 years ago, and today we’re standing in one of Europe’s most advanced airport facilities with our sights set firmly on its inauguration on April 22.

“My thanks and respect go to everyone who has been involved in the project and to the responsible authorities, all of which have contributed to the success of this mammoth construction project. I’m already looking forward to welcoming the first guests at Terminal 3.”

First installations and test runs

Now that the authorities have given the green light, the Terminal 3 is entering its final stage of development. This includes the installation of 21 security check lanes, the completion of food and shopping areas and ongoing testing of the baggage handling system.

The new terminal will also undergo a 21-day test operation on January 27-April 16, 2026, when around 8,000 passengers will trial the terminal to ensure all processes and running smoothly.

Successful construction despite challenges

Frankfurt Airport’s new terminal has taken shape over the course of the last 10 years since groundbreaking ceremony in October 2015. Its initial configuration with piers G, H and J it will provide capacity for up to 19 million passengers a year. Fraport Ausbau Süd (FAS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fraport, has responsible for the construction work.

Harald Rohr, the technical director of FAS, explained, “The successful conclusion of this huge project under very challenging conditions sends the strong message that, despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and massive disruptions of global supply chains, we’ve succeeded in implementing the new terminal on schedule and on budget.”

“Credit for this success goes to the strong team spirit and commitment of everyone involved. I’m proud of the performance of every single one of them,” added Stephanie Pudwitz, the commercial director of FAS.

After the new terminal opens in the south of Frankfurt Airport in April, airlines will begin using it to operate flights to and from Schengen and non-Schengen destinations. A total of 57 airlines currently based in Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 3 in four phases between mid-April and early June.

