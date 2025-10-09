SITA and Tellabs partner to deliver fiber-based network infrastructure for airports.

SITA, the aviation tech company, in partnership with Tellabs, a provider of networking solutions and PON technology, will deliver the updated SITA PON solution to provide advanced fiber-based infrastructure tailored for airports, airlines and ground handlers.

SITA Passive Optical LAN (PON) infrastructure is said to provide reliable, scalable and secure connectivity across airport campuses and other critical operational areas – all while reducing costs.

Martin Smillie, senior vice president for communications and data exchange at SITA, said, “The increasing use of data-intensive applications in airports places a lot of pressure on existing platforms. They can struggle to deliver increasing capacity demands for operational needs across sprawling and complex airport infrastructure for mission-critical operations. SITA PON resolves capacity constraints for airports, airlines and ground handlers by delivering ultra-reliable, scalable and secure connectivity through high-speed fiber-optic infrastructure.”

Rich Schroder, president and CEO, Tellabs, added, “This partnership enhances the critical network infrastructure that airports rely on every day. Together with SITA, we’re delivering next-generation connectivity that is more seamless, secure and designed to meet the evolving demands of modern airports worldwide.”

The SITA PON-enabled fiber infrastructure, optical network terminals (ONTs) and centralized network deliver uninterrupted, high-bandwidth connectivity across crowded airports. The solution can serve airports and airlines, MROs, ground handlers and other travel industry customers.

By delivering high-speed, fiber-based connectivity through a centralized passive optical network, the technology eliminates the need for multiple active components and complex cabling that degrades over time. It also ensures that local-area network (LAN) customers can build modern, high-performance networks with smart, sustainable and secure connectivity that removes limitations on future growth and the high maintenance costs associated with legacy networks.

According to SITA, its long-distance coverage means SITA PON can transform telecommunications infrastructure across distant airport hangars, engineering facilities and storage areas, where extended distances and restricted environments make traditional cabling inefficient.

Existing copper wiring often requires repeaters or boosters, adding cost and complexity, but the SITA PON single-fiber solution is reportedly capable of operating across distances of up to 20km without the need for active equipment in between – making it effective for data-heavy applications like HD video surveillance, smart kiosks, IoT devices and cloud services.

In related news, San Diego International Airport implements SITA’s CUPPS equipment in Terminal 1