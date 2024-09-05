Gorilla extends airside management contract with Taoyuan airport

Gorilla Technology Group has been awarded a contract to expand the AI-enabled airside management system at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan.

The company has been providing services to the airport for several years via the airside management system, which to date have included: video analytics to identify, monitor, locate and track suspicious activities; facial recognition-based attendance systems to manage vendors; and license plate recognition to regulate registered vehicles in restricted areas.

The expansion project will focus on improving the airport’s security and operational efficiency.