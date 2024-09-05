Athens Airport launches off-airport check-in for cruise passengers

Athens International Airport (AIA) in Greece has launched an off-airport check-in for cruise passengers.

Cruise passenger check-in

The service has been created in collaboration with the ground handling operators Swissport Hellas and Skyserv, as well as the Piraeus Port Authority. The off-airport check-in process connects Athens International Airport with the cruise terminal at the Port of Piraeus.

With cruise passenger traffic numbers on the rise, especially in the last two years, this service is expected to speed up and simplify airport check-in procedures and improve the experience of cruise passengers. Especially on the day of departure, passengers will be able to make short excursions in or in the vicinity of Attica or visit the center of Athens. This, in turn, is intended to create a corresponding positive effect on each traveler’s decision to visit the city again, either exclusively or combined, i.e. before continuing to another destination within our country.

According to the off-airport check-in procedures, upon arrival in Athens, cruise passengers will directly board a coach to be transferred to the cruise ship. Meanwhile, Skyserv and Swissport Hellas will manage in parallel, but independently, their luggage with trucks that will enter the apron next to the aircraft. Likewise, when leaving the country, cruise ship passengers will receive their flight boarding pass upon exiting the ship, greatly simplifying the departure process and giving them more free time during their stay. At the same time, the checked-in luggage will be transported from Piraeus directly to the airport apron by trucks, where it will be loaded onto the aircraft after the necessary x-ray security check.

Streamlined check-in

Alexios Sioris, manager of ground handling and cargo development of AIA, stated, “We are particularly happy about this new off-airport check-in process, as it already contributes to decongesting the passenger terminal during peak hours, thus improving the travel experience of cruise passengers and the general traveling public. At the same time, this new service, following the track of the freight connection between the airport and the Port of Piraeus since 2008 (SeanAirgy), is an example of a cooperative approach of all those involved – Athens International Airport in the role of coordinator, the Piraeus Port Authority, the ground handling operators, as well as the state authorities, namely, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Customs Control service, who embraced the project from the first moment, accepting the application of simplified procedures always within the framework of the current legislation. Our ultimate goal is to expand the scope to a greater number of cruise passengers arriving at and departing from Athens International Airport.”

Yiannis Zermas, general manager of Swissport Hellas, commented, “At Swissport Greece, we make use of the experience we have gained over many years in certain island destinations in Greece, in relation to the service of passengers and the management of their luggage, whether in selected luxury hotels or in ports with cruise traffic. This pioneering service was the only way to successfully address the particularly high seasonal passenger traffic at some regional airports. In the case of Athens, both the number and dispersion of luxury hotel units, as well as their significant distance from the Athens Airport, had not created the conditions for the regular use of this service by a significant part of the passenger public. However, the impressive post-pandemic increase in AIA’s passenger traffic, combined with the recent rapid growth and record arrivals of cruise passengers in Athens in 2023, made it imperative to seek the immediate application of the relevant tested model, between AIA and the cruise terminals of the Piraeus Port Authority.”

Nikolaos Grylos, commercial director of Skyserv, concluded, “We are very happy to have contributed to the realization of this new venture. It is worth noting that Skyserv, from the first moment, took care of securing all the necessary approvals, in order to respond to the need for check-in at the Port of Piraeus. Quick reflexes, as well as flexibility, were demonstrated, as the company adopted this specific procedure within just a few months, contributing its part to a comfortable and fast travel experience, which clearly contributes to creating an overall positive experience in our country, while at the same time significantly increasing the possibility that travelers will again choose Greece as a destination.”

