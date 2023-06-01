Honeywell unveils updated suite of solutions for airport safety

Honeywell has launched an updated suite of airside solutions, boasting enhancements in its gate, turnaround and airfield lighting portfolios, including the Honeywell Navitas Smart Visual Docking system.

The expanded range of solutions includes the Smart Visual Docking system; Turnaround Manager; Single Lamp Control and Monitoring System (ASDv5 SVL); and Loop Sensor. The Smart Visual Docking system incorporates technologies such as sensor data fusion using AI/ML-based video and lidar, multi-color ramp information display, obstacle detection and wingtip collision prevention, all-gate layouts, all-weather capability, low to no maintenance and robust cybersecurity features. Turnaround Manager offers a user-friendly browser-based user interface for controller and maintenance, AI/ML-based turnaround analytics, flexible deployment options, cybersecurity measures and an API-based interface for more seamless integration with third-party systems.

Single Lamp Control and Monitoring System (ASDv5 SVL) provides a cybersecure platform that supports halogen and LED lights and is IEC 62870 compliant. The Safety Voltage Limiter (SVL) is an adaptor that is used to limit the voltage output from a transformer to less than 50V AC to help reduce the risk of electrical shock and improve safety for maintenance engineers during maintenance activities. Loop Sensor offers localized and cybersecure detection of various types of aircraft and vehicles, estimates their velocity and direction up to 4,000m away and can function in all weather conditions.

The solutions have been designed to help airports maintain a smoother traveler experience amid increasing air traffic and staff shortages. They are also intended to improve gate operations and situational awareness for pilots and airside operations teams, resulting in faster turnaround times for aircraft.

Alex Cowen, general manager of airports at Honeywell Building Technologies, said, “Honeywell provides the latest technology solutions that help airports be more resilient, efficient and sustainable, topics that are more critical than ever as we approach the busy summer travel season. The Honeywell solutions are designed to meet the challenges that impede efficiency and safety, such as ramp obstacles, adverse weather conditions, maintenance and management of gate downtime and capacity optimization like airport congestion.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.