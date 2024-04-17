PTE DAY 2: Xovis presents ML-powered queue detection solution

Xovis is presenting its Aero Queue Detection (AQD) machine-learning-based queue detection solution at Passenger Terminal Expo.

The company’s CEO, Johannes Sittig, and chief product officer, Florian Eggenschwiler, have given a case study presentation at the company’s booth about how Berlin Brandenburg Airport reduced security wait times by 10% using a dynamic announcement system powered by Xovis data.

According to the company, the AQD in-terminal analytics solution has been designed for airports’ most complex and dynamic queuing situations. Aero provides operators with the objective data they need to make better decisions faster. The cloud-native solution also reduces time spent on system upkeep and limits space dedicated to on-premises data-management resources.

AQD was reportedly developed with knowledge gained over 10 years of helping airports solve passenger flow challenges at over 500 queuing touchpoints, and with an eye to the dramatic increases in passenger numbers expected in the coming years.

“The best just got better – that’s really the message behind Aero Queue Detection,” said Eggenschwiler. “We are very proud of the work, and the machine learning prowess of our R&D team, that went into this super-powerful product, which really addresses the present and future resource constraints that airport terminal operators are facing. It’s always great to share experiences and perspectives at PTE, and we are happy to be meeting with other passenger experience professionals here in Frankfurt. We look forward to conversations with existing airport customers – already more than 110 – and terminal operators who appreciate the importance of accuracy and robust, market-proven solutions.

To find out more about Xovis's products, visit Booth D180.

