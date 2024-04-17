PTE DAY 2: ESP launches and demonstrates its airport IT service suite

ESP has launched AirportNow at Passenger Terminal Expo and is offering one-to-one demonstrations of this IT service management solution as well as the opportunity to join one of its webinars, where this latest innovation is explained in detail.

AirportNow is an enhanced combination of ESP’s updated ServiceNow service suite, which it has built up over three decades in airport IT infrastructure. According to the company, this integration enables intelligent automation in dispatching highly skilled engineers, ensuring swift resolution of technical issues. The solutions are designed to expedite the repair of malfunctioning IT infrastructure, thereby enhancing passenger flow and enabling airport staff to concentrate on delivering superior passenger service rather than addressing equipment failures. AirportNow caters to a range of technological disruptions, such as depleted paper supplies at kiosks, malfunctioning passport scanners and jammed e-gates.

Andy Jenner, CEO of ESP, stated, “I’m thrilled to attend Passenger Terminal Expo this year. I’m particularly looking forward to connecting with existing and potential customers from across the aviation sector. At this year’s event, we are eager to showcase our innovative AirportNow product, demonstrating how it can revolutionize airport operations and help enhance passenger experiences. Equally exciting is the opportunity to explore the myriad new products and innovations on display from other companies. PTE serves as an invaluable platform for networking, collaboration and staying at the forefront of advancements in the field. Every year it’s a great show.”

To find out more about ESP’s products, visit Booth C203.

