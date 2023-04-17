ChangeGroup to operate currency exchange services for Manchester Airports Group

Foreign currency provider ChangeGroup has secured a deal to offer a range of currency exchange services at London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport in the UK, in partnership with Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

The deal will see ChangeGroup open six branches and 26 ATMs at London Stansted and two branches and four ATMs at East Midlands Airport. These branches will provide travelers with a range of services, including fast travel cash in all major currencies, concessionaire banking for airport-based retailers and Western Union services. The openings have created close to 50 jobs, with 41 new members of staff joining the team at London Stansted Airport, and four new team members at East Midlands Airport.

Working in close collaboration with MAG, ChangeGroup will invest in the design of the branches to improve the traveler experience. A design complete with LED displays has been crafted to provide up-to-the-minute messaging and ensure travelers can easily identify the branches.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO and co-founder of ChangeGroup International, said, “Adding these two major UK airports to our fast-growing portfolio further establishes our claim to be the operator of choice in our home market. MAG is an extremely prestigious airport group and an excellent addition to ChangeGroup’s network, and we look forward to further developing this fantastic partnership. We have the utmost confidence that this new venture will prove to be fruitful for all parties and will allow us to enrich and enhance the airport experience through the integration of our premium, seamless cash services.”

Ciaran Brannigan, commercial director at London Stansted Airport, said, “At London Stansted we are always looking at ways to enhance our offering to passengers, and a new range of premium currency services across our campus, through a leading and trusted provider, will help to do that. I welcome this new partnership between our airport and ChangeGroup and the number of jobs this new venture will bring.”

Mike Grimes, customer services and security director at East Midlands Airport, said, “Providing passengers with a range of quality services for their journey through our airport is hugely important to us. I welcome this new partnership with ChangeGroup, which, as a trusted provider in the currency sector, will be well placed to offer the high levels of service that our customers expect.”

